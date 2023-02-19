Tony Cascarino says Arsenal can't keep doing one thing they were doing at Aston Villa











Tony Cascarino has been speaking about Arsenal on TalkSPORT today and had a big warning for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners eventually ran out 4-2 winners at Villa Park in a dramatic finish. However, the game was on a knife edge throughout and Villa had chances to win it themselves.

Of course, the win put Mikel Arteta’s team back on top of the table. But speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino believes Arsenal will come unstuck if they continue to play like they did.

“You’ve got to convince your players they’re going to win games 1-0. Yesterday was too toe-to-toe. It could have gone either way. And I think Arsenal need to be really careful about doing that,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“I think Arsenal need to get over the line if they’re going to win the title. I think going to toe-to-toe, they’re going to pay a heavy price. It’s a big danger to them. They’re a better side than that. They can win games keeping a clean sheet, they did it earlier in the season. It’s the one thing I thought, that was alarm bells. The manner they won that game, it could have gone either way. I thought it was one of them, Villa could have snatched it, really could have.”

TBR’s View: Arsenal show character but Cascarino makes good point

This was a massive win for Arsenal. They battled well, got a bit of luck, and then managed to seal a big three points.

However, Cascarino does make a good point. On another day, Villa take their chances and Arsenal don’t get that stroke of luck they got for the third goal. Indeed, a better side might have put them to bed earlier.

Mikel Arteta will surely notice this when he watches the game back. And it’s something he’ll be drilling into this team.