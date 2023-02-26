Tony Cascarino has just predicted the League Cup final between Newcastle and Manchester United











Tony Cascarino has refused to rule Newcastle out of winning this afternoon’s League Cup final against Manchester United.

The Red Devils come into the game in the better form and in many people’s eyes, the big favourites.

However, Newcastle are being backed by a huge crowd at Wembley and Eddie Howe will fancy his side’s chances of bringing the trophy back to the Northeast.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, Tony Cascarino believes there’ll be goals in what he thinks will be an even game.

“It’s a close call between the two of them. I’ve thought about this game quite a lot over the last few days. Guimaraes coming back is a big one for Newcastle. We’ve talked about the loss of Nick Pope and it’s obviously a big shame for him to not play. But I think there’ll be goals, I think it will be a good cup final,” Cascarino said.

Newcastle’s Premier League form has tailed off a bit of late and they’ll be without Nick Pope for the final. Loris Karius is set to come in instead out of nowhere.

TBR’s View: Newcastle will hope to keep 0-0 for as long as possible

Newcastle’s excellent season this year has been built on the back of a brilliant defensive record. Of course, Pope missing has an impact on that but they’ll still fancy their chances.

For both clubs, this is a massive game. Erik ten Hag will be desperate to win his first trophy at Manchester United.

For Newcastle, it is even bigger. The chance at bringing home some silverware is something the Toon Army have dreamt of for years now.

Cascarino could well be right in his prediction. Although, his mention of goals might be a long shot, given both side’s like to keep things tight at times.