Tony Cascarino now says £39m Tottenham player has become a real problem











Pundit Tony Cascarino has slated Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro’s recent performances.

Cascarino was speaking about Tottenham on TalkSPORT (30/4 8:42am) ahead of this afternoon’s match.

It’s a huge game in the Premier League in the race to reach the Champions League.

Spurs travel to Liverpool with both sides clinging onto hopes of finishing in the top four.

Whoever wins today keeps themselves in the race, while defeat will almost certainly condemn them to a season outside of Europe’s premier competition.

Ryan Mason will be pleased enough that he arrested his side’s poor form on Thursday against Manchester United.

After falling two goals behind, they rallied and earned a precious point against one of their rivals.

Pedro Porro was the man who started Tottenham’s comeback with a fine goal, but Cascarino has question marks over his defensive qualities.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The £39m defender was Antonio Conte’s main target in the January transfer window.

He wouldn’t have anticipated the Italian leaving so early in his Spurs career.

Cascarino questions Tottenham defender Porro

Previewing Tottenham’s clash at Anfield on TalkSPORT, Cascarino said: “From what I’ve seen, Tottenham’s back line is terrible. It concedes goals at an alarming rate.

“[Pedro] Porro is a problem for them because he in some ways is very similar to Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“He looks really good going forward, but defensively, that side of the pitch you can get at Tottenham all day long.

“Tottenham fans moan about Emerson [Royal], but I think Porro’s if not worse in some ways as in his defensive qualities.”

Cascarino’s admission about Porro’s defensive capabilities will go some way to explaining Tottenham’s drubbing at Newcastle.

The Spaniard has never played as a traditional full-back and it showed very quickly.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Porro is technically only on loan, but they will trigger their obligation to buy in the summer.

Whoever they bring in as their new manager will therefore almost certainly have to find a way to fit Porro into their tactical set-up.

It’s harsh to judge the 23-year-old so quickly into his Premier League career.

However, he’ll soon have Emerson Royal and Djed Spence to compete with for minutes.

Porro will need to up his game when they’re both available to keep his place in the side.

