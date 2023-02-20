Tony Cascarino criticises £32m Arsenal player after Aston Villa win











Tony Cascarino has told The Times that Oleksandr Zinchenko caused some of Arsenal’s problems in their win over Aston Villa, with the left-back drifting infield too much for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners have returned to the top of the Premier League table after a dramatic turn of events on Saturday. Of course, Mikel Arteta’s men went into the game having not won any of previous four games in all competitions.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They had also been knocked off the summit by Manchester City during the week. And they gave their supporters a scare by going 2-1 down against Unai Emery’s side.

Cascarino criticises Zinchenko

However, Arsenal showed the fighting spirit of potential champions by coming back and winning the game. Zinchenko started the fightback with the equaliser, before the Gunners scored twice more in stoppage-time.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

For many, the result was a sign that Arsenal have what it takes to go all the way this season. However, it seems that Cascarino may see the result differently.

The pundit claimed that Zinchenko actually threatened to cost his side with his determination to play as an inverted full-back.

“Oleksandr Zinchenko’s positioning caused Arsenal problems against Aston Villa. The left back drifted infield too much, leaving Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli isolated,” he told The Times.

“Zinchenko is a fine technical player but this movement puts pressure on the winger in front of him and makes Arsenal lopsided. One reason for Bukayo Saka’s strong form is that Ben White, the right back, sticks to his starting position. He does not go forward or overlap much, allowing Saka to push forward without the fear of a counter-attack down the right.

“If Arsenal are to win the title, they cannot rely on dramatic comebacks like at Villa Park. They will need to win some games that are less open, and that requires Mikel Arteta limiting Zinchenko’s tendency to roam.”

Zinchenko has given so much to Arsenal since his £32 million move from Manchester City in the summer. It is clear that his influence is a lot greater than what happens on the pitch.

And his ability to play as another midfielder is so important to what Arteta wants his team to be.

The Arsenal boss will be aware that certain aspects of the display on Saturday were far from ideal. But surely, the most important thing after their recent run was to get the result.

They gave their supporters another good scare. But ultimately, Arsenal got there.