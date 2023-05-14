Tony Cascarino claims Crystal Palace star deserves to be in England squad











Pundit Tony Cascarino hailed Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze and he called for Gareth Southgate to put the attacking star in the England squad.

Crystal Palace have been on fine form since Roy Hodgson took over. It has made them have no fears of relegation and they have been free-scoring.

The South London club have a lot to thank Eze for during this run, as he has been pivotal. The number 10 was struggling to start under Patrick Vieira. He has started every game under Hodgson and has rewarded the manager with six goals in eight games.

This has seen him receive a lot of praise, with many now suggesting that he should be in line to be in the next England squad.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Pundit believes Eze should get an England call-up

Palace will be somewhat worried that so many eyes are now on Eze. He is an ‘insane’ talent and with only two years left on his contract, other clubs may look to sign him.

When asked if Southgate should be looking at Eze on talkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Absolutely, he’s got a real ability from midfield areas to drive into the 18-yard box”.

The 24 year-old now has 10 goals and three assists in the Premier League. This is a great record and no doubt he should be getting looked at for the England squad.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

With other attacking midfielders like Mason Mount and James Maddison not performing as well as him lately, Southgate should definitely give him a chance.

When he suffered a terrible achilles injury, many were worried that he wouldn’t get back to his best. Thankfully he has and he is now one of the most frightening players in the division.

