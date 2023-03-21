Tony Cascarino claims Arsenal have a player who’s been even better than Erling Haaland this season











Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka deserves to win PFA Player of the Year ahead of Erling Haaland, says Tony Cascarino.

Pundit Cascarino was asked by the Times who should come out on top in the annual end of season standings and named a top three.

Saka’s Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey was his pick for the theoretical bronze medal, with Haaland in second place.

In reality, plenty may depend on who wins the league, but the votes come in before anyone knows, and Cascarino put Saka on top.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka has been better than Erling Haaland this season, says Tony Cascarino

He said: “My trio would come from the Premier League’s top two clubs.

“I’d have Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on the podium and Bukayo Saka taking first prize.

“The Arsenal winger has achieved a great level of consistency over the past 18 months. Teams have been attempting to double up on him but he has still been able to shine.”

Haaland’s goalscoring exploits have been on another level this season, and few could argue if he won the award after tearing up the division.

But if Arsenal do win the league, it would feel right if one of their players won it and nobody has been better than Saka, who shone at the World Cup and has not missed a beat since.

Arsenal are now eight points clear of City after their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, albeit with the reigning champions having a game in hand.