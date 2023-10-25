‘Tonight we saw’: ESPN pundit says one Arsenal player was so much better for keeping things simple v Sevilla

It’s pretty safe to say that Gabriel Jesus had himself a night as Arsenal beat Sevilla in the Champions League last night.

The Brazilian striker produced a wonderful assist to set up Gabriel Martinelli before firing in a superb finish into the top corner. It wasn’t all good news though, as Jesus went off injured with a hamstring injury.

Jesus had struggled a touch at the weekend against Chelsea. And watching on for ESPN last night, pundit Craig Burley said the Brazilian showed what he was about this time.

Pundit says Gabriel Jesus proved his Chelsea display was a one off

Speaking on ESPN FC after the Gunners had won 2-1 in Seville, Burley commented on Jesus and how he’s much better when keeping things a bit simpler.

“Gabriel Jesus was poor in that game and I thought he tried to overcomplicate it. But tonight we saw the quality he can bring when he works with his teammates and he does things a little bit more simplistic. That’s what Gabriel Jesus needs to do,” Burley said.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Jesus will now wait to see the extent of his hamstring injury before both he and the club’s staff make a decision on his availability for this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United.

Jesus shows his class

We’ve all seen it at Man City in the past with Gabriel Jesus. There are games where he’s almost unplayable and last night was an example of that.

Burley talks of keeping things a bit simpler but really, Jesus did that with an element of calculated risk involved as well. His turn on halfway for the assist was perfectly done, while his chop inside and finish into the top bin was something only few players can do.

Jesus will be hoping his injury is nothing. From there, he’ll hope to kick on and prove he can be the difference in the Gunners winning a trophy and not.

Certainly, Arsenal fans will be praying he is back in double quick time.