Tomiyasu shares what Arsenal stars told him after Manchester City mistake











Takehiro Tomiyasu has shared to the official Arsenal website what all of his teammates said to him immediately after his mistake in the dramatic loss to Manchester City earlier this month.

Tomiyasu made a surprise start in the top of the table clash with Pep Guardiola’s men at the Emirates. He had been an unused substitute in the previous game. But Mikel Arteta picked him ahead of Ben White against the Cityzens.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Unfortunately, that proved to be a disappointing night for the Gunners. And it was Tomiyasu who allowed City to strike the first blow.

Tomiyasu shares what Arsenal teammates said after mistake

His poor back pass allowed Kevin De Bruyne to break the deadlock. It was a terrible mistake from the Japan international. And De Bruyne took full advantage.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal were able to respond, with Bukayo Saka equalising from the penalty spot. That says a lot about the team spirit in the Gunners squad. And Tomiyasu has now shared exactly what his teammates were saying to him after he made that error.

“We are a young squad and I feel like I’m part of the family,” he told the official Arsenal website. “I remember the game against Man City at home I made a mistake and I gave them the first goal, but after that everyone came to me and just told me to keep my head up. They helped me a lot.”

Arsenal have just been a different animal this season. And they respond to setbacks in the most impressive manner. That leads all the way back to the way the fans lifted the side when William Saliba scored an own goal against Leicester.

Another notable occasion came when they edged a five-goal thriller against Liverpool in October. It was a remarkable performance, with the Reds threatening to rediscover their best form at times.

Ultimately, the game against City this month ended in defeat. But they responded once again in the following games.

They beat Aston Villa – despite going behind twice. And they followed that with a hard-fought victory over Leicester City at the weekend.

This is a team that knows what they are up against. And that ability to recover from setbacks is a key reason why they now lead the way in the Premier League.