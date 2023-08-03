Tom Brady’s net worth as NFL legend invests in Birmingham City as minority owner

Tom Brady has now become a minority owner of Birmingham City after investing in the Blues. But what is the NFL legend’s net worth and how does Brady know Tom Wagner?

Birmingham City announced on August 3 that Brady has just entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management. The St Andrew’s team have also appointed the seven-time Super Bowl champion as the chairman of an advisory board in direct contact with the board.

Brady, who retired from the NFL for a second time this February, will work across a range of club departments. He will apply his leadership expertise to several areas, including advising the Blues’ sports science department on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery programs.

Tom Brady becomes a minority owner of Birmingham City

The club’s marketing staff and Brady will also work together to improve Birmingham’s global brand and launch new commercial partnerships. Birmingham are entering their 13th season in the Championship in a row in 2023/24. They were last in the Premier League in 2010/11.

Brady says it is a ‘real honour’ to be a minority owner of Birmingham City after investing in the Second City side. He also hopes to help the Blues be a success after his glittering career.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me,” Brady told the club’s official website.

“BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

Brady is famous around the world for his iconic 23-year NFL career. He won the Super Bowl a record seven times in total. The New England Patriots drafted the quarterback in the sixth round of the Draft in 2000 with the 199th overall pick. He lifted six Lombardi Trophies there.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers later broke Brady’s long-standing relationship with the Patriots in 2020. He won his seventh and last Super Bowl ring that year for the Bucs’ first title since 2002. He was also the Super Bowl MVP against the Kansas City Chiefs for a record fifth time.

His successes also extend beyond the gridiron after Brady launched his TB12 clothing range, embracing the quarterback’s iconic jersey number. The San Mateo, California native also co-founded the NFT company, Autograph, which raised $170m (£134m) in new capital in 2022.

Brady further launched 199 Productions in 2020, named after his Draft pick, to make films, TV shows and documentaries. While Fox Sports signed Brady to a historic 10-year, $375m (£295m) deal as an in-game analyst for its NFL coverage from the 2024 season in 2022.

Now, Forbes cites new Birmingham minority owner Brady’s net worth at $45.2m (£35.5m), as of May 2023. It further names the iconic quarterback as the 50th highest-paid athlete in the world for 2023. Brady also ranked 60th with Forbes’ celebrity top 100 list back in 2020.

How does Tom Brady know Birmingham City owner Tom Wagner?

Brady becoming a minority owner in Birmingham City is not the first time that the NFL icon has invested in a project alongside the Blues’ new owner, Wagner. The 53-year-old and his American investment firm, Knighthead Capital Management, took control of the club in July.

Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd shareholders sanctioned the sale of a 45.64% ownership stake in the club to Wagner’s firm. Knighthead secured operational control of the Blues after six-and-a-half years under BSHL. Now, Wagner has brought Brady on board at Birmingham.

Wagner knows Brady well having worked with the NFL legend through Knighthead in recent years. Brady joined Knighthead’s ownership group in buying a Major League Pickleball team in 2022. They, plus Kim Clijsters, will launch their new expansion team for the 2023 season.

Knighthead also named Brady’s lifestyle apparel brand, BRADY, as the apparel partner of its FIA World Endurance Championship race team, Hertz Team JOTA, for the 2023 campaign.