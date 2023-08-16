‘Told that’: Journalist provides positive six-word boost on ‘magnificent’ Leeds star

Leeds United are wanting to have their top players available in the Championship and new reports have shared that one key player is back in training.

Leeds are trying to keep hold of Tyler Adams, but with the player reportedly having a £20million release clause, this is proving quite hard.

Reports have suggested that Bournemouth have triggered his release clause and are trying to complete a deal to bring him back to the Premier League. More so, Adams has been injured for quite some time and not been able to play for the club.

Despite this, it seems like nothing is that advanced and he could be returning to the pitch soon. BBC journalist Adam Pope tweeted a positive update on the player. The journalist said: “Told that Tyler Adams trained this morning.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tyler Adams training for Leeds

The ‘magnificent‘ player was a huge loss for Leeds last season when he suffered an injury. His absence left a huge hole in the midfield and was probably a big reason for the club getting relegated.

Leeds have started the Championship season with a draw and a loss. Adams hasn’t been involved due to injury. To hear that he is back in training would be a huge boost.

Despite him being linked away, Leeds would love to get him back into the side as soon as possible. It is finally some positive news in what has been a sad summer for the club.

Hopefully, the club can keep hold of Adams past the summer transfer window. Multiple players have left and reports have suggested some are trying to force a move away.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Fans of Leeds will be hoping that they can turn things around and with Adams back in training, they can definitely improve the results.

Daniel Farke will of course be hoping to keep hold of Adams. The player could no doubt be very keen to the club getting back to the Premier League.