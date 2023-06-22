Newcastle United are currently looking to secure one of the biggest potential signings in recent history.

On Wednesday, reports began doing the rounds about the Magpies and Italy international Sandro Tonali.

Speculation has been pointing in the right direction, with reports suggesting Newcastle are getting close.

Fabrizio Romano has been keeping Magpies fans (and many impressed neutrals) updated on his channels.

His latest Twitter update involving Newcastle and Tonali came just before 12:30pm BST on Thursday.

Romano says sources have told him that club staff are prepared to fly to Romania to arrange a medical.

Tonali is currently in Romania with the Italy Under-21s at their European championships.

Romano also said: “Just waiting for the final green light from the clubs working on fee structure”.

The Italian noted how Newcastle “did the same kind of ‘mission’ in Brazil when they signed Bruno Guimaraes.”

Our view

So far so good with regards to Newcastle and their pursuit of Tonali.

The 23-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in the game, and his signing would be a coup for the Magpies.

Tonali is tidy in possession, physically strong, a brilliant reader of the game and boasts an ‘incredible change of pace‘.

The prospect of Tonali and Guimaraes at Newcastle is one that will make the Toon Army pinch themselves, no doubt.

We’ll see what happens but hopefully things will come to a positive conclusion in days, maybe even hours.