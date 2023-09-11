‘Told by a very good source’: Sky reporter says £42m Spurs star was leaving if Conte had stayed as manager

Sky reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that he was told that Cristian Romero would have left Tottenham Hotspur in the summer had Antonio Conte ended up staying at the club.

Bridge was speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast as he suggested that the centre-back and the Italian never really clicked during their time together in North London.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Cristian Romero looks to be back to his best this season. The Argentinian is relishing the responsibility of being the new co-vice-captain in North London. And the early signs suggest that he is forming an outstanding partnership with Micky van de Ven.

Romero planned to leave Tottenham if Conte had stayed

It comes after the 25-year-old endured a much more disappointing year at club level. Romero’s form for Tottenham dipped massively after a brilliant first season. And what probably did not help was seeing him help Argentina win the World Cup midway through the campaign.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But it seems that the relationship with the manager may have been a key reason for Romero’s struggles last year. Obviously, few players thrived under Antonio Conte last season. But Bridge suggested that the defender may have gone as far as leaving the club had Conte remained in charge.

“With Romero, I got told by a very good source that if Conte would’ve stayed, Romero would’ve left. It’s irrelevant now, but I don’t think them two really clicked at all,” he told Last Word On Spurs.

There was probably a time last season when Tottenham fans were, understandably, ready to see the back of Romero. At times, he was almost a liability; making wild challenges and a number of poor decisions.

However, time is ultimately doing Antonio Conte’s tenure few favours. Of course, it must be noted just what an awful time he was going through away from the pitch last season.

Thankfully for Tottenham, Romero did stay and he is now thriving under Ange Postecoglou. He is looking much more like the £42 million defender Spurs fans knew he could be.

Certainly, it is more proof – if it was needed – that Conte leaving Tottenham late last season really was best for all parties.