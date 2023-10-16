Todd Cantwell shares what the Rangers dressing room was like after Michael Beale left

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been speaking about the sacking of Mick Beale and revealed what the dressing room was like.

Beale left his job after a defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox and the Gers have since moved to appoint Phillipe Clement as their new manager.

Of course, Cantwell was Beale’s first Rangers signing and speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast, Cantwell gave some insight into that final game v Aberdeen.

Todd Cantwell on Michael Beale’s last game as Rangers manager

Speaking to The Beautiful Game pod, Cantwell admitted he wasn’t at the game due to injury. But he did reveal what the dressing room was like after that defeat to Aberdeen.

“I think certain things said in football should stay in football. I think what I will share and the information I have, is that you could hear a pin drop in the changing room. It was one of those moments where, any word is going to be received wrong. So even if you were to say, ‘this was rubbish’ someone is going to jump on it. Was almost like silence was the best remedy because if anyone spoke someone would lose their mind,” Cantwell said.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Always difficult

It can’t be easy for anyone when things are really difficult and players know a manager will be on his way out.

With Beale, the Rangers squad will have known that the writing was on the wall and Cantwell is right really in that silence was golden.

Players will have wanted to speak, either positively or negatively on Beale, but in the end, you just have to sit there sometimes as those players were part of the reason Beale lost his job.

This is quite a good interview from Cantwell really with some good insight. Certainly, getting insight into the dressing room is always interesting, especially at a club like Rangers.