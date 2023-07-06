‘Today is the day’: Fabrizio Romano drops big update for Arsenal fans

Arsenal defender William Saliba has finally penned his new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners and the ‘unbelievable‘ 22-year-old centre-back had been in talks for a while regarding a new deal at N5.

Speculation involving the two parties has been positive for a while now, with Saliba expected to sign a new contract.

On Thursday, Romano took to Twitter to claim that the Frenchman has now put pen to paper on a new Gunners deal.

The transfer insider reported that Saliba’s new contract at Arsenal will run until the summer of 2027.

In addition, the Gunners also have an option to extend the defender’s contract until 2028, added Romano.

Our view

Arsenal fans will no doubt be buzzing over the multitude of positive updates that have been coming from N5.

The Gunners have been impressing both in the transfer market and in terms of contract extensions.

In terms of signings, Kai Havertz has already swapped the blue of Chelsea for the red and white of Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are reportedly closing in on moves to the red side of north London.

On Wednesday, Romano took to Twitter to say Saliba’s renewal would be the “next one” after Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal youth prodigy Ethan Nwaneri has already committed his future to the club, added the Italian.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale have signed new Gunners deals in recent months.

If all goes well, there should be several announcements over the next few days, starting today hopefully.