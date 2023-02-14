Toby Alderweireld sends message to Tottenham ahead of Champions League trip to AC Milan











Tottenham Hotspur are back in action tonight when they take on AC Milan in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Spurs desperately need to pick themselves up after falling to a dismal 4-1 defeat to Leicester City last time out.

In addition, Tottenham’s ranks are becoming increasingly depleted amid injuries and suspensions.

Spurs are without Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, who are injured.

In addition, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended for the game.

This means Tottenham will be lining up with Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

Meanwhile, Milan have only just turned a corner, beating Torino 1-0 in Serie A on Friday.

That win came following a seven-game winless run which included two defeats to Inter Milan.

It’s a huge game with so much at stake and, ahead of the match, Tottenham’s media team shared a promo video.

Spurs legend Toby Alderweireld shared the video on Twitter and added the hashtag #COYS plus a flexed bicep emoji.

Even though Alderweireld left Tottenham in the summer of 2021, it’s great to see he’s still keeping in touch.

The Belgian was one of the key players in the side that reached the Champions League final in 2019.

The dream would be for Spurs to get to that stage again and going one better to lift the famous trophy.

Obviously, with Tottenham having struggled for much of the season, people may have their doubts.

However, there have been quite a few examples of teams underperforming in the league and going on to reach the final stages of European competition.

And Tottenham’s players and staff will be especially eager to prove their doubters wrong and make up for their loss at Leicester last time out.