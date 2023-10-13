Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on a player admired by Spurs legend Toby Alderweireld.

According to 90Min, Tottenham have made contact over Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The outlet claims Spurs are in the race for the 18-year-old alongside a host of the continent’s biggest teams.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are apparently in pursuit too.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have claimed that Tottenham are also up against Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton.

It looks like Spurs will have a fight on their hands if they want to sign one of the most highly sought-after youngsters in the game.

Despite being just 18, Vermeeren has already made 49 appearances for Antwerp and has been called up to the Belgium senior squad.

‘Extremely capable in possession’

In terms of his style of play, football.london says he’s quite similar to Declan Rice.

‘Vermeeren is a cross between a traditional holding midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder,’ they say.

‘A little similar to Arsenal club-record signing Declan Rice in that respect.

‘The talented youngster is extremely capable in possession, always looking for a pass forward.

‘He is adept at progressing the ball between the lines and can be quite creative when given the chance to roam forward.’

Tottenham legend Toby Alderweireld, the captain of Antwerp, has also lauded the reported Spurs target.

He said, as per The Sun: “He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then he has learned very quickly.

“He reads the game very well, his potential is enormous. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think.”

In terms of price tag, TEAMtalk has mentioned a valuation in the fee of £15million.

You’d think that, with so many top teams after him, there could well be a bidding war breaking out.

Let’s see how Tottenham get on, but this certainly looks like an interesting lead.