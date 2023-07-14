‘To the airport’: FSG would sell three Liverpool players tomorrow if they could – journalist

FSG would be more than happy to sell Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago to Saudi Arabia.

That is the view of Graeme Bailey who has been speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about these three players and Liverpool’s offers from Saudi Arabia.

As many will know, all three of the Reds’ experienced midfielders are being targeted for a move to the Gulf, and while the fanbase and the management may well be split on the idea of these sales, Bailey is led to believe that FSG would be happy to let them go.

Indeed, due to their big wages and declining status as key players, Bailey reckons that the Liverpool owners would happily sell up.

FSG would sell

Bailey shared his verdict on these deals.

“Is this too good an opportunity for the club to not accept bids and completely overhaul the midfield?”

“I completely agree. I think FSG are looking at this now thinking we can make money on Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago. And we can also clear their entire wage packet, there is none of this paying 50%, which I think for Fabinho and Thiago they thought they would have to pay half their wages to get them off the wage bill in a year’s time.

“They can clear the decks here. Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobszlai in. Interestingly I was talking to someone else off air, and they were pointing out that you have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic. This isn’t the same situation as Chelsea as I know they are young, but you have some experience. Between those three they have probably started well over 100 Premier League games.

“I think they will want another midfielder anyway, but it’s interesting to see. I think if they get rid of those three and use the money, Romeo Lavia is a player who we know and we have talked about, I have said that Lavia could end up being the most in demand player in the Premier League and it’s teeing up lovely for him.

“I think if they could FSG would be booking a mini bus now and getting them to the airport.”

Business sense

At the end of the day, FSG are business men, and letting these three go would make good business sense.

Think about it, £40m for a declining Fabinho after a terrible season is a great deal. £20m for a 33-year-old Jordan Henderson is a fantastic price, and while we don’t know what sort of money would be on offer for Thiago, shipping out an injury-prone player who is on massive wages is never a bad idea.

All three players do still have something to offer Liverpool, but it’s hard to imagine that the Reds will ever get a better chance to recoup some serious cash for three players who are well on their way to being over the hill now.

Don’t be shocked if there are some high profile departures at Anfield very soon.