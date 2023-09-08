‘To become a champion’: 28-year-old says he’s now trying to win the league after leaving Arsenal

Arsenal have parted ways with attacker Nicolas Pepe and the player has spoken out about leaving the club this summer.

The player, who was Arsenal’s former record signing when he made the £72million move, has reportedly joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

The 28 year-old came with a lot of promise but his move to North London never really worked out. In the end, he made 112 appearances and only managed to score 27 goals for the club.

Now, he has made a new move and he has spoken about leaving the Gunners and what he hopes to achieve at his next club.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nicolas Pepe wants to win the league after leaving Arsenal

Pepe will be hoping to get his career back on track and joining a club battling near to the top of the division was clearly something he wanted to do.

His new club Trabzonspor tweeted out a video confirming his arrival which also saw the player say a few words about joining the club.

In the short clip, one of the sentences Pepe said: “I came here to become a champion and achieve success.”

No doubt this is something that fans of his new club will love to hear. Sadly, his time at the Gunners only saw him win one FA Cup trophy.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

No doubt he would have expected to have more of an impact at the club, especially when Arsenal bought him for some much, but sadly it was not meant to be.

Now, Arsenal have lost a lot of money and it is definitely a lesson learnt for the club as they try to build to become consistent title challengers.