‘To be honest’: Paul Scholes says he’d hate to see ‘top class player’ sign for Newcastle United











Scott McTominay has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, but Paul Scholes is hoping that this deal doesn’t come off.

Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill YouTube channel, Scholes has been discussing the idea of McTominay heading to Tyneside, and he’s made it clear that he’s against the deal.

Indeed, Scholes says that he believes McTominay is a top class player, stating that he truly hates to see any homegrown talents leaving Manchester United at any point in time.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Scholes wants McTominay to stay

The pundit gave his verdict on McTominay’s future.

“He’s done great and will come back with loads of confidence. He’s a really talented player, he’s a really good player. He’s got on with his job and he’s a top class player Scott,’ Scholes said.

“It’s a big few weeks for Scott with rumours about him leaving the club. A lot of rumours about Newcastle. I hate to see homegrown talent leaving the club to be honest with you but sometimes it has to happen. If he can come into this team and show that Casemiro isn’t missed, hopefully he will still be with us next year.”

May be time to go

Scholes may want McTominay to stay at Old Trafford, but, in reality, it may be time for him to move on.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen now cemented as first-choice midfielders for United, McTominay isn’t going to play as much as he once did, while the Red Devils may also sign another midfielder in the summer.

McTominay needs to be at a club where he is going to play regularly, and at this moment in time, Newcastle United may be a better fit for him.

It’s sad to see a homegrown player leave any club, but McTominay’s race may be run at Old Trafford.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Show all