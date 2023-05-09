'To be honest': Kieran Trippier now makes Daniel Levy claim after Tottenham chairman sold him years ago











Kieran Trippier has opened up on his exit from Tottenham Hotspur and how Daniel Levy handled his departure.

Trippier was one of the casualties of the summer of 2019, leaving Spurs shortly after the Champions League final to join Atletico Madrid. However, he very nearly signed for Napoli instead – as he told the High Performance Podcast.

Indeed, the right-back says that he had a deal in place to join Napoli, but interestingly, he said that he couldn’t go to another team in England as Daniel Levy didn’t want to sell him to any other Premier League side at the time.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Levy wanted Trippier sold abroad

The defender shared his experience of leaving Spurs

“I don’t think Daniel wanted to sell me to anyone else in England to be honest. I had no control. It was a strange one really, Ancelotti was the manager of Napoli and my deal was done there, my wife went over with my mum and her mum to look at the City, then Atletico Madrid came in from out of nowhere and there was talk of Ancelotti leaving Napoli and that’s the reason I wanted to go there,” Trippier said.

Kane has no chance

If Daniel Levy wasn’t happy to sell his second-choice right-back to another English club, what chance does Harry Kane have of making a move within the Premier League this summer?

Kane has been linked to both Manchester United and Chelsea lately, but it’s hard to imagine that Levy will sell the striker to either of those clubs after hearing this stance on Trippier.

Levy is a real stickler when it comes to negotiating transfer deals with his rivals, and there’s a reason you rarely see any Spurs players moving to another top Premier League side.

As Trippier says, Levy very rarely hands control to his players when it comes to deciding their futures.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

