Liverpool are looking for new midfield options, and they’re being linked with all sorts of players at the moment.

Indeed, from Sofyan Amrabat to Romeo Lavia, every notable defensive midfielder in Europe is seemingly being linked with the Reds right now.

One interesting name that has cropped up in recent times is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, but according to The Echo’s Ian Doyle, speaking on Redmen TV, that is a move that isn’t all that likely.

Indeed, Doyle says that Liverpool have previously distanced themselves with any rumours regarding Phillips, and he would be surprised if this deal were actually to happen.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Phillips unlikely

Doyle shared what he knows about the £45m player.

“As much as you want to be proactive in the transfer market, you have to be reactive as well. Going back to the other two names, Phillips and Amrabat have been linked in the past and both times Liverpool have distanced themselves from it. I can’t see either of those signing for Liverpool to be honest,” Doyle said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tough to envisage

As Doyle says, it really is hard to see Kalvin Phillips in a Liverpool shirt this summer.

For a start, Manchester City have never been forthcoming about doing business with Liverpool, so that’s a stumbling block to begin with, and that’s before you even discuss whether or not Phillips is a player Liverpool would actually want.

Yes, he was a star at Leeds, but after two injury-plagued seasons, he’s damaged goods, and Liverpool need someone they can rely on week-in, week-out if they are to be serious challengers next season.

This isn’t one that we expect to gather much momentum in the coming weeks.