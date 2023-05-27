‘To be honest’: Fabrizio Romano says it’s unlikely Tottenham will hire 46-year-old manager now











Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a new manager, and, inevitably, any Head Coach leaving their job’s at the moment are being linked to Spurs.

From Julian Nagelsmann to Luciano Spalletti all of the free agents and soon-to-be free agents are being linked with Spurs, and this week, another big name manager left his post.

Indeed, Ruud van Nistelrooy is no longer the PSV manager, and, inevitably, some whispers around the idea of the 46-year-old heading to Tottenham have started.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Van Nistelrooy isn’t one for Tottenham right now.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Van Nistelrooy not one for Spurs

Romano shared what he knows about the Dutch manager.

“To be honest, I have never heard his name on Tottenham’s list, so I’m not sure they will be going for Ruud van Nistelrooy, at Tottenham now it is busy after the Arne Slot story, they have to find a new manager, they will take a few days to explore a few other options,” Romano said.

Not the worst option

Van Nistelrooy may not be on Tottenham’s list right now, but the reality is that Spurs could do a lot worse than to appoint the 46-year-old.

He’s so highly respected within English football, he’s done a very decent job with PSV – winning two cups this season, and he has a good style of play.

Unfortunately, Van Nistelrooy isn’t all that experienced, so that does play against him, so a big move to a club like Tottenham isn’t on the cards.

Regardless, Van Nistelrooy remains a manager to keep an eye on in the coming years as the 46-year-old looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

