‘To be honest’: BBC pundit reckons Mikel Arteta could bench 24-year-old Arsenal player vs Chelsea

Arsenal face Chelsea on Saturday evening in what is a massive game for both clubs and some of their players.

Indeed, there will be some mixed emotions for Jorginho and Mykhaylo Mudryk at the weekend as they return to their former club and face the club they almost signed for respectively, while it will also be a big game for Kai Havertz.

The German is set to return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his move to Arsenal in the summer, and this will certainly be an emotional occasion for the 24-year-old.

However, Havertz isn’t guaranteed to play in this game.

He has dipped in and out of the Arsenal XI recently, and according to Stewart Downing, speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Havertz may not start this game.

Downing says Havertz could be benched

The pundit gave his verdict on Havertz playing in this game.

“He needs a couple of goals to get his confidence up, when you’re on the bench at a new club you feel like you’re not settling and your mind starts playing games with you. There is a talented player in there, you can see that. He has the ability to play for Arsenal. I think Arteta will give him time. To be honest, he might not start the game this weekend, I’m thinking how is he going to fit in? I might be wrong, but I think he might not start the game,” Downing said.

Would make sense

Havertz starting this game from the bench would make a lot of sense.

The German really hasn’t been up to scratch since signing for Arsenal, and in a game of this magnitude, you can’t afford to start players who haven’t been shining so far this season.

Arsenal will need to be bang at it if they are to beat Chelsea, and, sadly, Havertz just hasn’t been at that level this season.