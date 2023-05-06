'To be honest': Alasdair Gold suggests 53-year-old's chances of getting the Tottenham job are decreasing











Luis Enrique is losing ground in the race to become the next Tottenham manager according to Alasdair Gold.

Tottenham have been all around the houses in their search for a new gaffer, and while they’ve looked at some of the biggest names in the game, the feeling now is that they may go for a younger manager with a long-term project.

That’s not good news if your name is Luis Enrique.

Indeed, according to Gold, Enrique is what he described as a ‘glamour appointment’ and on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist stated that Spurs are much more likely to go for someone a bit younger with more of a long-term strategy.

Enrique’s chances dropping

Gold shared what he knows about the Spaniard.

“I don’t know about Enrique. It may well be that Spurs go for another glamour appointment, but it feels like they’re going towards the mould of a younger project manager again, which, to be honest, I think most people will be quite happy with now. It’s time to build something again,” Gold said.

Applying pressure

Daniel Levy is applying a lot of pressure to himself by taking this approach, make no mistake about it.

While the idea of getting a young, hungry manager is appealing. How often does that actually work out at a top club? Yes, Mikel Arteta is doing the business at Arsenal, but Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo will all tell you how hard it is to make that step up without much experience behind you.

Luis Enrique is right there. He’s a winner, he’s got a great CV and he’s keen to come to the Premier League.

Spurs may be making a bit of a mistake here.

