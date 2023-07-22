Tottenham Hotspur may have to dip back into the midfield market very soon.

The north London club currently look to be quite set in the middle of the park, but with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg potentially set to head to Atletico Madrid, there’s a chance that Spurs go out and bring another body in.

As ever, there have been plenty of transfer rumours surrounding Tottenham, and according to The Mail, Douglas Luiz is one player Tottenham have an interest in.

Sadly though, it sounds as though this may be a rather difficult deal to do.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold stated that Luiz may well be too expensive for Tottenham given that Aston Villa will not be keen to let him go.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Luiz difficult

Gold shared what he knows about the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder.

“If Hojbjerg goes we know they have interest in Conor Gallagher and I saw Douglas Luiz linked today. Gallagher is one who could grow for the future. Luiz, I don’t know if it’s too expensive to be honest in that I don’t know if Villa would let him go for anything in the realms of possibility,” Gold said.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Frustrating

This is very frustrating to say the least as Luiz would have been a very decent replacement for Hojbjerg if Spurs could’ve found a way to get this deal over the line,.

Fair play to Aston Villa, they’re proving that they’re an incredibly ambitious club this summer, and selling one of their better players to one of their rivals would be counter-intuitive after such a fantastic transfer window.

Of course, Tottenham can still test their resolve with a couple of bids, but, in all honesty, as Gold says, this deal will not be easy.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for Luiz to join Tottenham.