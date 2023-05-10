'To be honest': 22-year-old asked how he reflects on Spurs spell after scoring nine goals since summer exit











Jack Clarke has admitted that he does not really think about his Tottenham Hotspur spell anymore after helping Sunderland reach the Championship play-offs at the weekend.

The winger was speaking to the Sunderland Echo after Tony Mowbray’s side ended up sneaking into the top six on the final day of the regular season.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Jack Clarke played a pivotal role in the win, scoring one and setting up another in the 3-0 victory at Preston North End. And now the Black Cats are potentially three games away from returning to the Premier League.

Clarke admits Tottenham spell didn’t work out

Remarkably, the 22-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut despite signing for Tottenham for £10 million under Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Few Spurs fans had any complaints when the club decided to sell the winger to Sunderland on a permanent basis. But he has responded by scoring nine goals and contributing 11 assists in the second tier this season.

And after helping Sunderland reach the play-offs, Clarke was asked about how he reflects on his time at Tottenham now.

“I only really think about where I’m playing my football at the minute,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“Tottenham is not really in my mind anymore to be honest. I went there, I tried it and it obviously didn’t work out for whatever reason.

“Now I’m fully focused on being here.”

In fairness, Clarke had given Tottenham little reason to think that he would be a success with them. He struggled after returning to Leeds on loan. And he did not do too much better after switching to Queens Park Rangers.

But something appears to have clicked for him at the Stadium of Light. He was a key player in their promotion push out of League One. And he has stepped up to another level this season.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland can win the play-offs. But it is surely fair to assume that Clarke’s Premier League debut cannot be too far away, one way or another.