TNT Sports: How to watch, subscribe, cost, presenters – what we know

TNT Sports is finally here in the UK and Ireland with the likes of Laura Woods and Rio Ferdinand signed up. So, here is all you need to know about the BT Sport replacement.

BT Sport has rebranded its offering as TNT Sports after the BT Group joined a 50:50 venture with Warner Bros Discovery. It saw the two companies combine their channels, BT Sport and Eurosport UK, in a joint project that provides one of the most extensive line-ups of live sport.

For now, Eurosport will remain its own, separate entity until after the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It is the leading rights holder for the 33rd Games, which runs from July 26 to August 11. But Eurosport will merge into the TNT brand. So, here is all you need to know about TNT Sports.

What is TNT Sports and why has BT Sport rebranded?

TNT Sports has launched in the UK and Ireland as a result of the merger between the BT Group and Warner Bros Discovery. The organisations sought to create a clean slate to significantly expand the premium service while honouring BT Sport and Eurosport’s legacies.

The 50:50 project saw the BT Group give all of the operating interests in BT Sport to Warner Bros Discovery. While Warner Bros Discovery further paid the BT Group £93m in a deal that further provides the BT Group up to an extra £540m by way of an earn-out from the merger.

Warner Bros Discovery first entered into exclusive discussions with the BT Group regarding a merger in February 2022. Talks would conclude in September 2022 with an agreement made to rebrand BT Sport in 2023 before including Eurosport as part of the TNT brand in 2024.

TNT Sports already operated in South America and has the rights to domestic and European football. It has now embraced the BT Sport brand after finishing its rebrand on July 18, 2023.

What will TNT Sports broadcast in the UK and Ireland?

Having embraced the BT Sport brand, TNT Sports will broadcast the same sports previously available through the pay-TV service. It means all subscribers to TNT Sports will be able to watch an array of sports via the network, depending on their subscriptions for the channel.

What is included in a TNT Sports subscription?

TNT Sports offers a handful of types of subscription packages following the rebranding of BT Sport. Viewers in the UK and Ireland can now pick from the following TNT Sports offers:

Certain TNT Sports packages through BT, EE and Sky also include access to Discovery+.

How do you watch TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland?

The brand broadcasts its five main feeds plus Eurosport via channels on BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. TNT Sports Box Office is also its own separate channel through BT TV and Sky. Its pay-per-view feed is available through Virgin Media, as well, but only via the red button.

How do you subscribe to TNT Sports?

You can subscribe to TNT Sports through a variety of means depending on how you wish to watch its channels. Those who subscribe to TNT Sports through Discovery+ also get access to its entertainment and Eurosport services for a total subscription price of £29.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to TNT Sports through BT with a broadband package or EE. Doing so gives access to the Discover+ app on any supported streaming device. Those who subscribed to BT Sport prior to July 18, 2023 can watch TNT Sports via the BT Sport app.

BT TV customers who chose a package that includes TNT Sports can watch the network via the BT TV app, the BT Sport app if subscribed prior to July 18, 2023 and the Discover+ app.

Meanwhile, Sky customers can watch the TNT Sports network through their Sky device, be it Sky Glass, Sky Stream or Sky Q. While Virgin Media customers with the TNT Sports package can watch the BT Sport replacement network through their Virgin TV box on its channels.

Those who watched BT Sport via a BT Sport Monthly Pass on the BT Sport app can continue to do so with TNT Sports. But it will be discontinued later in 2023 and is no longer available for new customers. Discovery+ are yet to announce the date the pass will be discontinued.

How much does a TNT Sports subscription cost?

The cost of a TNT Sports subscription will vary depending on how you chose to buy it. It is £29.99 a month when bought directly through Discovery+ and also includes Eurosport.

Sky charges £25 a month for its Sky Q and Sky+ customers to subscribe to TNT Sports. The deal available only includes access to the main TNT Sports channels 1, 2, 3 and 4, however.

BT TV, meanwhile, charges £39.99 upfront plus £18 a month for its customers to subscribe to TNT Sports. It gives access to the TNT Sports channels plus Eurosport and Discovery+.

There is no fixed cost to subscribe to TNT Sports through Virgin Media as the price depends on what other options customers pick when building their packages. A sport package gives access to the primary TNT Sports channels along with TNT Sports Ultimate and Sky Sports.

Who are the TNT Sports football presenters?

TNT Sports has announced a bumper line-up of presenters from the launch of the rebranded BT Sport. Laura Woods has now joined the network to replace Jake Humphrey, who left BT Sport after 10 years back in May 2023, as the new face of its Champions League coverage.

Woods will also front major live boxing events, while Reshmin Chowdhury will also anchor a number of Champions League games. Lynsey Hipgrave, meanwhile, will continue to host live Premier League football having started to front BT Sport’s coverage for the 2022/23 season.

Jules Breach will present TNT Sports’ coverage of the Europa League whilst covering certain Champions League and Premier League fixtures. Breach will also front a new magazine show to kick off TNT Sports’ coverage of Premier League games broadcasted live on Saturdays.

A star-studded line-up of pundits have also signed up to broadcast football coverage. Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Rachel Brown-Finnis and Robbie Savage are among its pundits.

Ally McCoist has joined the channel too as a co-commentator and pundit on Premier League and Champions League fixtures. He will share the booth with the likes of lead commentators Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward. Every commentator is still to be named.

Away from football, Suzi Perry will front TNT Sports’ MotoGP coverage having presented BT Sport’s broadcasts. The 2003 Superbike World Champion Neil Hodgson also continues in its broadcast team with Gavin Emmett, Natalie Quirk and Moto3 team owner, Michael Laverty.

Carl Frampton will join Laura Woods in presenting TNT Sports’ boxing coverage. While Orla Chennaoui has joined TNT Sports to present its rugby coverage beside Eurosport’s cycling coverage. Craig Doyle and Ugo Monye will also contribute to the network’s rugby offering.

Alastair Eykyn and Nick Mullins, meanwhile, are amongst TNT Sports’ rugby commentators. While Stuart Hogg and Emily Scarratt have joined and will work beside Martin Bayfield, Brian O’Driscoll, Lawrence Dallaglio, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton.

Eurosport presenter Radzi Chinyanganya has taken a wider role with BT Sport rebranding as TNT Sports, as well. He will work across the TNT Sports network as well as Eurosport’s live snooker coverage. The ex-Blue Peter presenter has previously covered Olympic games, too.