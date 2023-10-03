TNT Pundit lauds 24-year-old Arsenal player during the first-half against Lens

Lucy Ward lauded Declan Rice after the midfielder calmly made a trademark interception in the early stages of Arsenal’s Champions League tie with Lens on Tuesday.

Ward was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 3/10; 20:13) as the Gunners started to grow into the contest after a testing few minutes in France.

Declan Rice has taken absolutely no time to settle into his new surroundings at Arsenal. The 24-year-old had to make a step up in the summer after West Ham’s difficult domestic year.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But he has had no issue fitting in in Mikel Arteta’s side. Already, it is becoming a hallmark of Rice’s game for the England international to win back possession some 35 yards from goal as Arsenal look to pen the opposition in.

Declan Rice praised in early stages of Arsenal tie

And he was at it again against Lens. Arsenal were enjoying one of their first forays up the field when they lost possession outside the home side’s box.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

With no fuss whatsoever, Rice cooly stepped onto the ball and got the Gunners playing again. And Lucy Ward suggested that it was what he does best.

“I’ll tell you what, Rice is so good at that,” she told TNT Sports. “He always is in the right position to intercept. It’s no coincidence in terms of his recovery angles, the areas he recovers into, even as Arsenal have got control high up the pitch.”

One of the first names on the Gunners’ team sheet

It is remarkable just how quickly Rice has found his feet in this Arsenal side. He would have been forgiven for feeling huge pressure given the amount of speculation surrounding him and the fee which ultimately took him to the Emirates.

However, it does not appear that any of that pressure has had an impact on him. He looks as though he belongs on the Champions League stage. And he looks as though he belongs at the heart of the Arsenal midfield.

He is now part of an Arsenal team which is going to continue to grow. They have a core of players still some way off reaching their peaks.

And it does appear that Rice has already elevated himself to being one of the first names on the team sheet.