‘Tireless’ Newcastle ace proved Eddie Howe was right to start him vs AC Milan with top performance – TBR View

Newcastle United player Jacob Murphy emphasised why Eddie Howe started him against AC Milan with a very good performance.

It has been hard for Jacob Murphy to get minutes for Newcastle so far this season. In their first five Premier League matches, the winger has only played once and in that game he only featured for four minutes.

Despite this, manager Eddie Howe started Murphy in Newcastle’s first Champions League game. They faced AC Milan at the San Siro and the move by Howe may have shocked many.

Murphy played on the right-wing and in the end proved his worth and showed why he is still a very big player for the club despite lacking minutes.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Jacob Murphy proved his worth in rare start for Newcastle

Murphy ended up being one of the better Newcastle games on the pitch during the game at the San Siro and would have been very happy with his performance.

He also proved his worth in his rare start for the Magpies and is another example of how good Howe is at getting the best out of his players.

Over the course of the 63 minutes he played, the right-winger picked up a 7.4 rating, via SofaScore. He managed to be useful for the club as he managed two shots, but he definitely put in a much strong performance defensively.

Murphy managed to win three ground duels out of four, one clearance, one blocked shot, one interception and one tackle. His most impressive action of the game was when he managed to get in a great position and clear the ball, which was goal-bound, off the line.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The ‘tireless‘ attacker was most probably brought in due to his great ability to defender and this proved to be a vital decision from Howe.

No doubt Murphy proved that the Newcastle manager was right to start him and Howe would be very pleased by his performance in the 0-0 draw.