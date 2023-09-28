Tino Livramento has lauded Kieran Trippier after making his full Newcastle United debut on Wednesday night, helping the Magpies knock Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

Livramento was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 28/9 from 19:00) after showing what he can do in the right-back role for Newcastle as they sprung a bit of a surprise to beat Pep Guardiola’s side.

Tino Livramento joined in the summer as cover and competition for Kieran Trippier. Trippier will undoubtedly be looked back upon as a game-changing signing for Newcastle.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It is almost easy to forget now how much trouble the Magpies seemed to be in when they managed to convince Trippier to sign from Atletico Madrid for £12 million. They had been taken over. However, it seemed that relegation was a very real possibility.

Livramento lauds Trippier after full Newcastle debut

Trippier has made a massive contribution since. And of course, he provided three assists in the weekend 8-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Livramento staked his claim for more game-time on Wednesday, helping Newcastle book their spot in the fourth round of the League Cup. But he is clearly aware of the challenge he faces trying to get in the side with Trippier as his teammate.

“Kieran is an amazing player, he did really well last season and he has started this season amazingly as well. I’m just looking forward to helping him whenever I can,” he told Sky Sports.

The good news for Livramento is that Newcastle are still battling on three fronts right now. They have made an encouraging start to the Premier League and Champions League campaigns. And they now remain in the Carabao Cup.

Trippier is potentially approaching a stage in his career where his minutes are likely to be managed. And Livramento will be desperate to prove why Newcastle spent big money to sign him in the summer.

Trippier leaves huge shoes to fill. But surely, Livramento’s display against Manchester City shows that he has the potential to step up.