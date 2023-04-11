‘Time to have a chat’: Mark Lawrenson says Jurgen Klopp needs to have a word with Liverpool 30-year-old











Mark Lawrenson has claimed that it’s time for Jurgen Klopp to have a word with Mohamed Salah about penalties.

The Egyptian has now missed two penalties in a row in embarrassing fashion. He hit one high and wide against Bournemouth before scuffing another wide against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking to Off The Ball, Lawrenson has said that enough is enough and he’s implored Jurgen Klopp to take Salah off penalties now.

Indeed, the pundit says that the German needs to have a chat with Salah and tell him that he’s being taken off penalty duty.

Salah off penalties

Lawrenson gave his verdict on this situation.

“Is it time to take Mo Salah off penalties?” Lawrenson was asked.

“Yeah, I think it’s time to have a chat and say ‘sorry Mo, you’ll need to score from open play.’ It might be just what he needs as well because he’s been ok this season. You know what it’s like, people put two and two together to make five when speaking about his new contract. He’s just been going through a faze where he’s not been effective,” Lawrenson said.

Plenty of alternatives

It may be time for Salah to come off penalties, and luckily, Liverpool do have plenty of alternative options if they do decide to replace the Egyptian.

Indeed, Fabinho is a brilliant penalty taker in his own right – he used to take them for Monaco, while we saw in the two cup finals last season that Virgil Van Dijk is also brilliant from the spot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also a fantastic ball-striker, while we can’t imagine that either Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo are too bad from 12 yards either.

Liverpool probably do need to replace Salah when it comes to penalties, and they have plenty of players who will be more than ready to step up.

