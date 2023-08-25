Tim Steidten hoping to seal West Ham deal for ‘incredible’ player with medical on the cards

West Ham United have enjoyed a fruitful month on the transfer front and they don’t seem to be done yet.

The Hammers only made their first summer signing in August, but they’ve already got three on board.

Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have all joined West Ham recently.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Now, it looks like the Hammers are on the verge of making an especially high-profile fourth signing.

According to 90Min, West Ham director Tim Steidten is in Bulgaria applying the finishing touches on the deal for Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers target scored a hat-trick for Ajax in their Europa League playoff encounter against Ludogorets Razgrad.

West Ham are reportedly hopeful of fully agreeing terms on Friday before flying Kudus back to London to undergo a medical over the weekend.

The deal to sign the Ghana international will apparently cost the Hammers around £37.5million.

West Ham are understood to see Kudus as a centre or wide forward option.

However, he does also have the ability to play in the number 8 or number 10 if required.

This versatility will come in handy as David Moyes looks to improve on how West Ham did last season in the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Our view

Most of the speculation linking West Ham and Kudus is pointing in the right direction. And what a signing he could (hopefully will) be for the Hammers.

He is an outstanding talent who has been deemed ‘the total package‘ and ‘one of the most promising players in the world‘ with ‘incredible potential‘.

Much like Ward-Prowse, who left Southampton with an ‘incredible‘ legacy, as well as Alvarez and Mavropanos, Kudus would arrive at West Ham with a great reputation.

And in wake of West Ham’s solid win over Chelsea at the weekend, it shows that the Hammers have what it takes to build on their Europa Conference League win.