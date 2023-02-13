Tim Sherwood urges Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma join Liverpool instead











Tim Sherwood has urged Kaoru Mitoma to go and join Liverpool, after he has emerged as a possible target for Arsenal over the past month.

Mikel Arteta landed Mitoma’s former teammate, Leandro Trossard, in January and the Belgian is already proving to be an effective option.

Trossard bagged his first goal in an Arsenal shirt on Saturday and was denied it being the winner after a VAR blunder for Ivan Toney’s leveller.

Arteta will undoubtedly be delighted with how quickly Trossard has settled in at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners were linked with a move for Mitoma beforehand. 90 Min reported last month that Arteta’s men hold an interest in the Japanese forward.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Brighton in recent weeks and he’s now bagged four goals in his last six appearances.

Mitoma only returned to the south coast over the summer after a loan spell in Belgium, making it difficult for Arsenal to tempt him away from the Amex Stadium.

But Sherwood, who once claimed to be a Gunners fan, has urged the attacker to make a switch to Anfield.

Sherwood urges Mitoma to join Liverpool

The former Tottenham midfielder spoke on Sky Sports News on Saturday and suggested the Brighton star should join Liverpool.

“He knows when to play safe. He has got the whole package, this boy, and you know by looking at him that he has got a fantastic attitude to the game.

“He is relishing playing in the best league in the world, which is the Premier League. Liverpool? Next season, son.” as quoted by HITC.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The Seagulls brought in Mitoma back in 2021 but he has only just emerged as a first-team player after a loan spell at Royale Union Saint Gilloise in the Belgian league.

Of course, Arsenal have already brought in Trossard but they are likely to be on the lookout for further attacking reinforcements this summer.

It would probably be difficult for the Gunners to land the forward over the summer though, especially if they go all out for Moises Caicedo after missing out in January.

Mitoma has adjusted to Premier League football with ease and while he will undoubtedly be gaining admirers due to his recent form, it would benefit him to remain at Brighton and continue his development.

