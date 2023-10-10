Tim Sherwood suggests Pep Guardiola just hates playing against 24-year-old Arsenal star

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Arsenal star Declan Rice is just a big nuisance for Pep Guardiola after Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates last weekend.

The Gunners hadn’t beaten City in the Premier League since December 2015, when Arsene Wenger was still at the helm. Mikel Arteta and co were desperate to end that terrible run, and they finally managed to do it on Sunday. Rice had a fantastic game.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tim Sherwood says Arsenal star Declan Rice is a nuisance for Pep Guardiola

Arsenal beat Manchester City for Declan Rice‘s signature in the summer.

The Englishman is a world-class midfielder. He has all the qualities to be a club’s main man in the middle of the park, and he has been showing his class in an Arsenal shirt this season.

Rice started in the middle of the park against Manchester City on Sunday, and he was brilliant. The defensive side of his game was just exceptional, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners managed to win the game.

Tim Sherwood raved about Rice and claimed that he is a nuisance for Pep Guardiola, suggesting that even the best manager in the world hates playing against him.

He said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show: “I just think that Declan Rice was a huge plus for them. If people ask ‘are Arsenal stronger this year than they were last year?’ Absolutely!

“When you sign a player like Declan Rice, with his control, maturity in the middle of the pitch, breaks up the game – he’s got more than that. But in the game yesterday (Sunday), he knew his job was to break it up, was to fill in front of Saliba, Gabriel, just be a protector, and that’s exactly what he did.

“He’s a nuisance for Pep Guardiola and teams like that. If you want to try and exploit and get into them little pockets, he just puts out fires all the time. He’s always there, he’s like a bad smell, he just will not go away. Arsenal – brilliant signing for them, absolutely magnificent.”

Signing of the season

We’re only eight games into the season, and there are already debates over who has been the best signing of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur new-boy James Maddison is right up there in all of the debates, and Arsenal’s Declan Rice is on the same level too, if not better.

The 24-year-old has been extremely consistent with his performances. He just never has a bad game, and the fact that nobody really is speaking about his price tag shows just how good he has been.

If there was an award for the signing of the season, the main contenders would be Maddison and Rice. If it was up to us, we’d give it to the Arsenal man.