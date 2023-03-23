Tim Sherwood shares what’s more important to Daniel Levy at Tottenham - winning a trophy or the top-four











Tim Sherwood has claimed that finishing inside the top-four is more important to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy than winning a cup competition.

Spurs fans will be fully aware that their club has picked up just one piece of silverware during ENIC’s 22-year tenure.

That came way back in 2008 as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-1 in the League Cup final. The north Londoners have gone close on many occasions since but have failed to get over the line.

Tottenham will have to wait until next season for another shot at ending the drought after they crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League this month.

With Spurs fans growing impatient under their current ownership, many have debated over whether the club prioritises qualifying for the Champions League over silverware.

And Sherwood, who worked under Daniel Levy for a brief spell as Tottenham boss, claims that is the case.

Sherwood claims top-four is more important to Levy

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Sherwood was asked what’s more important to Levy at Tottenham – winning a cup or finishing in the top-four.

“Top-four,” Sherwood responded. “Top four, 100 percent. For the economics of the club.

“When you talk about Tottenham, and I didn’t want to do it but I’m going to do it now, everyone always talks about the lovely training ground and an outstanding stadium that they have. Who cares?

“If you’re a player, I don’t care! It’s all great, it’s add-ons. But I want to win. I want to win something.

“So, I’d rather them have the worst stadium but win some trophies. I don’t think it’s about the facility you’re in, it’s about who’s in the facility and are you getting the best out of them.”

Of course, Conte has called the club’s culture into question over the past week after his explosive post-match rant on Saturday.

The Italian slammed his players for being ‘selfish’ while highlighting the lack of silverware during ENIC’s time at the club.

And Sherwood also weighed in on Conte’s comments, suggesting that the players may be too comfortable with the lifestyle at Tottenham.

He added: “Are they hungry? Antonio’s talking about players being too comfortable. Well, perhaps the training ground is too plush. Perhaps the stadium is too fancy for them.

“They are in a comfortable position, they are coming from all over the world, they are coming from London where they can go to Harrods or Selfirdges or wherever they want to go with their wives every single day, have the life of Riley.

“Listen, it’s about winning ultimately and you need that hungry player to want to win.”

Sherwood’s comments may alarm, but certainly not surprise Tottenham fans. It’s been clear for a number of years that the club prioritises a top-four finish over success in both the FA Cup and League Cup.

The most recent example was just a few weeks ago, when Harry Kane dropped to the bench for the FA Cup exit to Sheffield United.

Spurs fans are desperate to see their side end their long wait for silverware, but if Sherwood’s comments are anything to go by, it’s not a priority for the club.

