Tim Sherwood shares Amad Diallo verdict after Sunderland FA Cup draw with Fulham











Sunderland on-loan winger Amad Diallo has been described as “outstanding” by Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood.

The 20-year-old delivered a superb display for the Black Cats in Saturday’s draw with Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Amad caused no end of problems for the opposition, regularly getting into good areas and threatening.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, the Sunderland on-loan ace could’ve had two goals but for the opposition goalkeeper.

Diallo created several chances for himself and linked up well with the equally impressive Patrick Roberts.

And Sherwood loved what he was seeing from the Stadium of Light talent.

“Amad Diallo has been outstanding,” Sherwood told Sky Sports Soccer Saturday at half-time (28/1/23, 15:51).

“He’s on loan from Manchester United and what a talent this boy is.

“He’s picking it up in all areas of the field but he doesn’t play safe.”

Near the end of the game (28/1/23, 16:53), Sherwood once again praised Amad.

“Amad is the player of the match,” the former Aston Villa manager said.

“He’s full of magic… he’s miles offside but the flag stays down and the young boy Rigg puts it into the top corner.

“But it’s ruled out.”

Sunderland opened the scoring through Jack Clarke in the sixth minute of the match.

However, opposition captain Tom Cairney levelled for the hosts just after the hour mark.

Chris Rigg then looked to have scored the winner for Sunderland late on.

However, the 15-year-old’s goal was ruled out with Jewison Bennette deemed offside in the build-up.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Sunderland a good shout for promotion thanks to Amad – TBR View

Amad won the EFL Young Player of the Month in December and continues to go from strength to strength.

Sunderland remain in contention for promotion for the Championship, though it’s an incredibly tight race.

If Amad can help get the Black Cats back into the top flight, his status as a Stadium of Light icon will be assured.

And ideally, if Sunderland do go up, they can sign him, although the Red Devils may want him for their own first-team.