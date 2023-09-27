Tim Sherwood says Tottenham have a player who’s even better than Moises Caicedo

Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma offers a lot more than Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Spurs have started the season in magnificent fashion, and Bissouma has been one of their best players. He has been sensational, and everyone is raving about him.

Here’s what Sherwood said about the Tottenham man.

Tim Sherwood says Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma is better than Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo was a wanted man in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Liverpool battled hard for the Ecuador international, but it was the Blues who sealed the deal in the end for an eye-watering £115 million (Sky Sports).

Caicedo hasn’t yet found his feet at Chelsea yet, and as things stand, Tottenham star Yves Bissouma looks like the player who’s really worth £115 million.

Sherwood has watched the Spurs midfielder deliver the goods this season, and he is adamant that Bissouma has more facets to his game than Caicedo.

He said about Bissouma on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “Outstanding!

“I think Postecoglou’s got to get all the credit for that because he’s all of a sudden put the arm around the boy and said: ‘Fresh Start, no matter what the managers previously felt of you, this is the way we’re going to play, I think it will suit your style. I want you to play with a lot of freedom, want you to drift with the ball’ like he does.

“He goes through the holes, you know, it’s alright passing it through lines, but this boy moves through lines and drives with it, dribbles, sees a pass, wins the ball back, works hard for the team, really enjoying his play and fans are loving him at the moment, whereas if you asked them at the end of last season, they would have said we’ve to get rid of him.

“I mean, he was a fantastic player at Brighton and we talked about players who leave Brighton and go to bigger clubs and it takes some time. This boy’s alive now. Fantastic!

“For me, I mean, it’s a big statement because Caicedo’s gone for a lot of money, but I think he’s got more to his game than Caicedo. Bissouma was always the one, Caicedo’s a lot younger, but I just believe he has more facets to his game, I really do.”

TBR View:

That is a big claim, but can anyone really deny it at this moment in time?

Caicedo is a hugely talented player, there’s absolutely no debate on that front. He was outstanding at Brighton during his time there, and we’re sure he’ll come good for Chelsea as well.

Bissouma, however, is the more complete player right now. He has been brilliant as a number six for Spurs this season, and his runs forward show he’s more than just a defensive midfielder.

Tottenham take on Liverpool next, and that will not be an easy game. However, if Bissouma plays well again, they have every chance of beating the Reds