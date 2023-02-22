Tim Sherwood says something terrible happened for Tottenham in the Champions League last night











Tim Sherwood says that Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last night is a ‘bad result’ for Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte.

Spurs moved back into the top-four over the weekend after picking up a much-needed win over their London rivals West Ham.

Conte’s men have been inconsistent over the course of the season but they find themselves in an encouraging position to secure Champions League football once again.

While Newcastle United are just a point behind Tottenham in fifth place, Liverpool have picked up consecutive wins in the Premier League over the past couple of weeks.

And Sherwood feels that last night’s result at Anfield is bad news for his former side as Jurgen Klopp’s men will now be fully focused on finishing inside the top-four.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sherwood says Liverpool result is terrible for Tottenham

Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool fell to defeat in the Champions League last-16 first leg, Sherwood explained why the result could have a negative impact on Tottenham.

“Their [Liverpool’s] season’s over. What have they got? They’ve got the top four now,” the former Spurs boss said.

“That’s a bad result for Tottenham who are in the top-four because now if they [Liverpool] can get over the disappointment, they have to focus on one thing now and that is getting into the top four. That’s very, very important.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool will probably benefit from dropping out of the Champions League in terms of their league form, but Spurs will have to focus on themselves rather than looking over their shoulders.

While the Reds have given themselves a mountain to climb at the Bernabeu, it certainly isn’t impossible that they could turn the tie around.

That being said, it does look extremely unlikely at this moment in time given the fact they were outclassed at Anfield last night.

Klopp’s men have shown in the past that they are capable of putting a run together after a poor start to the season.

But Tottenham are arguably in the driving seat at the moment and as long as they can take care of their own results, they shouldn’t be worrying about Liverpool’s fixture schedule.

Show all