Liverpool head into the international break on the back of three consecutive Premier League victories.

The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table on 10 points, the same amount as three other teams.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener before beating Bournemouth, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a bright start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s charges.

The 24-year-old scored a brace to help Liverpool come from behind to beat Newcastle on 27 August.

Nunez then provided an assist in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Villa at Anfield, and could’ve easily scored.

The Uruguay international hit the woodwork twice and also volleyed wide from close-range.

Despite failing to score, Nunez was a constant thorn in the visitors’ side.

His pace caused Villa’s high line problems, and his flicked header assisted Mohamed Salah’s goal.

‘Needs love off his manager’

Tim Sherwood, speaking on Optus Sport, praised Nunez and said Klopp is the perfect manager for him.

He also believes the Liverpool boss has thrown down the gauntlet to the player in terms of kicking on.

“He’s a player who needs love off his manager,” said the former Tottenham and Villa boss.

“There’s going to be times, especially when you play for Liverpool and they’ve got a lot of options, where Jurgen thinks ‘I’m going to leave him out, he can’t keep missing chances like that.’

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

“This boy is never going to be prolific but he’s going to be good enough to score you goals.

“He needs an arm around him and Jurgen is the perfect man to be able to do that.

“He’s given him his settling-in season and now he’s saying ‘go on then, let’s see what you can do’.”

Our view

Nunez has needed a little time to find his feet at Liverpool, but he’s now looking like he’s fully up and running.

Let’s see how he continues to fare for the Reds. Sherwood is right in that Klopp is the perfect manager for him.

Hopefully Nunez continues to rattle in the goals and provide more assists, silencing the doubters further and further.