Tim Sherwood has had a go at his old club Tottenham Hotspur for their inability to complete three signings that Arsenal easily sealed this season – Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho.

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, eight points clear of second-place Manchester City. Spurs, on the other hand, are without a manager and are fourth in the table – the two sides below them both have two games in hand and could leapfrog them very soon.

It’s not a great time to be a Tottenham fan and Sherwood, who keeps a close eye on all things Spurs, thinks his old side should look at Arsenal and learn a thing or two from them.

Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Tim Sherwood says Arsenal have made three signings that Tottenham never would

Tottenham spent more money than Arsenal last summer and many even claimed they were the big winners of the window.

Things look very different now, don’t they?

Spurs are in total disarray at the moment and Sherwood is not a happy man. He has had a go at the club’s recruitment and further criticised the Tottenham academy for not being able to produce top talent.

Arsenal are the complete opposite at the moment, which is why they easily signed the likes of Jesus, Zinchenko and Jorginho. Sherwood says Tottenham could never pull those deals off.

He told talkSPORT: “Brigning in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jorginho for one reason – they want to win the Premier League – and they’ve brought in three players there who know how to do it.

“When have Tottenham ever gone out and bought players like that, or that ilk? They haven’t done it, because they can’t afford to if they keep wasting money on average players. But Arsenal can afford it.

“You know why? Because they bring their academy players through, who cost the square root of zero, and some of them are their top players.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for their academy and recruitment.

The Gunners have Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in their squad – both players came through their youth setup. They are both unbelievable and didn’t cost Arsenal a penny.

Their signings have been magnificent too. No player in Arsenal’s current squad cost them more than £50 million. That just shows how good a job Edu has done over the last two years.

Sherwood is right, Tottenham should look at their arch-rivals and take some notes.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

