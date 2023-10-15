Tim Sherwood says 24-year-old Tottenham player has been transformed under Ange Postecoglou

Tim Sherwood has singled out Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro for praise after an impressive start to the season.

Porro has started in every Premier League game under Ange Postecoglou since missing out on the opening-day draw at Brentford.

The 24-year-old completed a £40 million switch to Tottenham over the summer after initially joining on a loan deal back in January.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Porro received plenty of criticism during the early stages of his Spurs career as he struggled to adjust to the demands of English football.

Indeed, Sherwood slammed Porro on his debut in the 4-1 defeat at Leicester City back in February, claiming the Spaniard was ‘all over the place’ on Sky Sports.

But the former Spurs boss seems to have had a change of heart on Porro and feels he is now excelling under Postecoglou’s guidance.

Sherwood says Porro has been transformed under Postecoglou

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sherwood discussed Tottenham’s chances of challenging for the title after a brilliant start to the season.

And the pundit decided to single out Porro for praise after previously criticising the defender.

He said: “Dare I say it? Pedro Porro has done well.”

“Do you know why I wasn’t his number one fan? Because he was playing in a position as a right-back and staying there and just being asked to defend,” Sherwood added. “It’s not what he’s good at.

“He’s good at going on the offensive, he gets forward, he gets there at the right time. He’s aggressive and he wins the ball back.”

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League

Porro has provided a brilliant creative outlet for Spurs down the right-hand side so far this season and seems perfectly suited to Postecoglou’s demands.

The Spaniard has also improved on the defensive side of his game, which was certainly a cause for concern last season.

Many expected Porro to struggle in a back-four after he was unconvincing in his favoured wing-back role last time out.

But the change of manager has benefitted the defender massively and he has been exceptional in that inverted full-back role under Postecoglou.