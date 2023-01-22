Tim Sherwood raves about Nick Pope after Newcastle v Crystal Palace











Newcastle United kept yet another clean sheet at Crystal Palace last night, with Nick Pope once again helping them over the line.

Pope has been a revelation since signing from Burnley. Now firmly established as Newcastle’s number one and as one of the England goalkeepers, he is key to Eddie Howe’s side.

Pope pulled off a remarkable save from Mateta in the second half as well to put the seal on a fine run of performances.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Magpies stopper reacted brilliantly from Mateta’s well struck shot to divert it over the bar. And speaking about Pope for Premier League Productions, former Spurs manager Tim Sherwood was full of praise for him.

“That’s why he’s in my fantasy team,” Sherwood said.

“He’s top drawer. He’s one of those goalkeepers who doesn’t feel like he needs to be involved all the time. We’ve got a lot of goalkeepers in this league who want to be involved all the time. He’s quite happy being quiet. But his concentration is so good when he’s needed he pulls off saves like that. Fantastic. It’s a calming influence on the back four.”

Pope has now kept twelve clean sheets this season to help Newcastle into the top four places.

TBR’s View: Pope is one of Newcastle’s best signings

You can often overlook how important a top goalkeeper is but Newcastle don’t half have one in Nick Pope.

Among all the big money spent on the likes of Isak and Guimaraes, Pope is standing above them all. His save at Palace was world class, and as Sherwood says he is such a calming influence.

Right now, it’s hard to say there is a goalkeeper better in the Premier League. Pope really is that good, and he gets in most sides in the league. If he continues as he is, then the top four is more than possible.