Tim Sherwood lauds what Kai Havertz did against Manchester City

Tim Sherwood has praised Kai Havertz for the assist for Arsenal’s winner against Manchester City before the international break, and hinted that he expects the forward to come good in time.

Sherwood was speaking on Sky Sports as he admitted that the pass was probably the best thing he has done since joining the Gunners in the summer.

Kai Havertz has definitely had an interesting time since making the move to Arsenal in the summer. It surprised many when it became clear that Mikel Arteta wanted the German off the back of his disappointing spell with Chelsea.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And the early signs suggested that Arsenal had potentially made a real error. Havertz barely made an impact in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Tim Sherwood praises Kai Havertz

Arsenal fans however, have largely defended the 24-year-old as various pundits seemingly take great joy in seeing Havertz struggle. And there was a superb moment in the win over Bournemouth when Havertz was given the ball to take a second-half penalty and put the exclamation point on their win.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was clear how much the goal meant to his teammates. And he came on to set up the winner in the dramatic victory over Manchester City just before the break.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Understandably, Gabriel Martinelli was lauded for the strike which ultimately found its way into the back of the net. But Tim Sherwood believes that Havertz deserves more credit for calmly putting the ball into Martinelli’s path.

“That lay-off there at the end for the goal from Havertz is one of the best things he’s done. He didn’t just fire it back. Not a lot of people would notice it,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s done hardly anything at this football club at the moment. But I really think he’s got quality.”

It is a backhanded compliment to suggest it was the best thing he had done. Clearly, Sherwood is noting that the bar is not particularly high so far.

However, he is clearly backing Havertz to potentially come good at some stage. Mikel Arteta and Edu have got very little wrong in the market over the last couple of years. So there is reason to believe that Havertz will step it up at some point.

He now has his first goal and assist for the club. So he has dealt with those particular sticks which may have been used to beat him with.

It will be very interesting to see whether he is able to kick on once the domestic season resumes.