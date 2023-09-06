Tim Sherwood hails Tottenham man who ‘really appreciates’ being at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have got their Premier League campaign off to a flyer, sitting second in the table.

Spurs have won their last three games in a row, playing outstanding football along the way.

As a result, Tottenham go into the international break with no alarm bells ringing whatsoever.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou hasn’t needed much time to stamp his mark on the Spurs squad.

Tottenham made some shrewd signings during the summer window who seem to really fit the team.

In addition, Postecoglou’s coaching style has led to Spurs playing exciting – and solid – football.

‘Really appreciates the opportunity’

Tim Sherwood, speaking on Optus Sport, was eager to praise the new Tottenham boss.

The former Spurs boss looked ahead to Spurs’ upcoming fixtures, which will be an “acid test”.

Tottenham host Sheffield United after the international break, on Saturday 16 September.

Spurs will then head to bitter rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 24 September.

Six days later, Postecoglou’s charges will then host Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It will be the acid test but they’ll go into it with a lot of confidence,” Sherwood said.

“They’ve got a manager now at Tottenham who is not doing Tottenham a favour by being there.

Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League

“Someone who really appreciates the opportunity to manage a huge club.

“He’s an unassuming guy, I really like his character. The players obviously really like him, they’ve took to him.”

Our view

Postecoglou’s Tottenham arrival appeared to split the Spurs fanbase somewhat.

However, there can’t be many Tottenham supporters who still feel the Australian isn’t right for the club.

In just a couple of months, Postecoglou has taken Spurs by the scruff of the neck and turned them into a side their fans can be proud of.

Obviously it’s still very early days. But the fact Tottenham are playing so much better now bodes well for the rest of the season and beyond.