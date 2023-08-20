Tim Sherwood offers Yves Bissouma assessment and makes claim about summer spending save

Tottenham got themselves a huge win yesterday as they saw off Manchester United in their first home game of the season.

Goals from Pape Sarr and then a deflected effort from Ben Davies saw Spurs come out on top against the Red Devils.

For Ange Postecoglou, it was the perfect start to a brand new home campaign. And once again, midfielder Yves Bissouma was the star of the show.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Bissouma seems to have been given a new lease of life by Postecoglou. And his performance backed up what Tim Sherwood was saying about him live on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday yesterday.

“Looks like Ange wants to play on the front foot. Bissouma looks like he’s had an arm around him and been told by the manager that you’re part of the plans and just go and get on the football, which is what he does,” Sherwood said.

“It’s simple passing we see but that is what I like, he breaks lines. He’s a good dribbler, needs to work on that final pass. But all energy, gets the ball back quickly and gives it to players who can play. He’s a very good addition who they already had and he’ll save them spending a lot of money on another average player.”

Bissouma will be looking forward to having Rodrigo Bentancur back in the middle with him as well. The Uruguayan had been key for Spurs before picking up a serious injury.

Antonio Conte being proven wrong

Quite what Conte was doing in ignoring Bissouma is now becoming more and more bizarre to try and fathom.

Bissouma has looked an absolute class act in the last two games. And while consistency will be key for him over the season, he is certainly looking promising.

Postecoglou seems to have got Bissouma ticking and if he can carry on in this sort of form, then the sky is the limit for both he and Tottenham.