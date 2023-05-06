Tim Sherwood blown away by Liverpool player against Brentford











Trent Alexander-Arnold was in fine form for Liverpool today again as he displayed his midfield credentials against Brentford.

The Liverpool star has been in excellent form since being allowed to venture in the midfield area by Jurgen Klopp. Many now feel he’s found his niche and that with a bit of work, he could be excellent in their for years to come.

Of course, the main facet of Trent’s game is his excellent passing range. He was at it today with some of his balls into the forwards, and continues to make big chances.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And watching Trent over on Premier League productions, former Spurs midfielder Tim Sherwood lauded Alexander-Arnold, comparing him to England great David Beckham in the process.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a replica of David Beckham in that midfield area. He is absolutely fantastic,” Sherwood said.

Liverpool appear to have stumbled on a winning formula when it comes to Trent now. They are finally getting the best out of him and in attacking areas, he looks brilliant.

Defensive issues still persist with him. But on the whole, this is a role that suits the Liverpool man much better.

TBR’s View: Trent can save Liverpool money

It’s been said by a few for many years now but there really is something better about seeing Trent getting involved more higher up the pitch.

In terms of his passing range, there simply aren’t many better in the league right now. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better in Europe at those long passes he pulls off.

Liverpool will work more on this over the summer you feel. And if Klopp does feel it’s a yes, then it might even save them a dip into the market as well.