Tim Sherwood blasts 25-year-old Spurs star as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1

Tottenham have just suffered a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa this afternoon, and Tim Sherwood is absolutely furious with Cristian Romero.

Spurs weren’t great yet again. They went into the game with just three wins in their last 10, and the way they played showed just how deflated this team really is.

Unai Emery got his tactics spot on, but Romero‘s rashness once again led to Spurs’ downfall.

Tim Sherwood blasts Cristian Romero as Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1

It was a fairly easy afternoon for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa today.

They took an early lead through Jacob Ramsey. The hosts carved Tottenham open from the midfield to their box, and it was a very cheap goal to concede.

Spurs did look a threat on the counter-attack at times, but they just couldn’t get the timing of their runs right, especially Son Heung-min, who had a really poor afternoon. Harry Kane missed a huge chance as well when the score was 1-0.

Douglas Luiz doubled Villa’s lead through an excellent free-kick. Romero was the one who conceded the foul that eventually led to the goal, and Sherwood was furious.

He said on Sky Sports: “Douglas Luiz with the free kick, 30 yards out, but the free kick leading up to it, Ollie Watkins goes and gets a straight ball off the midfield player, and Romero just comes through him.

“There’s absolutely no reason why he should. He’s a liability, this guy.

“I think he has got a lot of qualities, but he keeps making these rash challenges all over the pitch, and he has done it again today. It looks like he has cost them.”

TBR View:

Tottenham star Cristian Romero really needs to change the way he plays.

The 25-year-old Argentine, on his day, is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He is absolutely incredible when he’s calm and composed, but he just loses his head time and again.

That has cost Tottenham on numerous occasions already this season, and the same thing happened at Villa Park this afternoon as well.

If Romero doesn’t change, Tottenham will have no choice but to get rid of him in the coming years.

