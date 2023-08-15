Tim Sherwood believes 23-year-old Newcastle player will be one of the best in the Premier League soon

Tim Sherwood has backed Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to become one of the best strikers in the Premier League soon.

Sherwood has been speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show and singled out Isak for praise after Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on Saturday.

The Magpies got off to a dream start to the new campaign and Isak stole the show with a brilliant display.

The 23-year-old netted twice and caused the Villa backline huge problems before being replaced by Callum Wilson.

And it’s fair to say that Isak has impressed both Sherwood and Darren Bent with his latest performance.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Sherwood on Isak

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Sherwood claimed that Isak has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

“They’ve got a focal point up there, Isak is going to be one of the top players in the Premier League next season,” he said.

“His movement, he knows when to stand still as well and he’s aware of people around him. He drags people into positions they don’t want to be in.

“He runs in behind. If you’re a defender, you want everyone to come short every time. Sometimes he just comes and goes in behind, stretches teams and opens it up for the number 10s.”

Darren Bent then weighed in on the conversation and also heaped praise on the Newcastle forward.

He said: “He’s also composed as well because even his second finish [against Aston Villa], he’s still got a lot to do – he’s got to worry about the defender, the goalkeeper coming out, he’s got the defender coming back on the line.

“As Tim said, his movement is so good because there are times when he’s running away from the goal and he’s never going to get the ball. He can’t score from there, but he’s dragging the defender out.

“If you look at where Isak is for Tonali’s goal, he makes the run to the near post and that drags the two centre-halves. Tonali just goes straight through and finishes it off. I think he’s got the lot.”

Sherwood then suggested that Callum Wilson can play alongside Isak. But he insisted that Isak is a cut above the Englishman.

“They [Wilson and Isak] can play together, he’s cultured, he knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“Callum’s a stick on No9, scruffy finisher – everyone wants one of those. But when you want to go to the top, you need someone with a little bit more guile and I think this boy has it.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Isak has starred for Newcastle after making the big-money switch from Real Sociedad last summer.

The Swedish striker initially suffered a setback due to picking up an injury last season. But he’s impressed every time he’s taken to the pitch for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe will be delighted to have brilliant depth up front and Wilson even got himself on the score sheet after replacing Isak on Saturday.