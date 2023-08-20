Tim Howard issues verdict on debut display of Wataru Endo in Liverpool win

Tim Howard has issued his verdict on the debut display of Wataru Endo, as the midfielder came on for the final half-hour for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Howard was speaking on NBC Sports after the Reds picked up their first win of the campaign, coming from behind against the Cherries at Anfield.

Of course, Liverpool caught many off-guard this week by bringing in Wataru Endo. He was certainly unlikely to be a player many Reds fans were talking about at any stage before his move this summer.

Understandably, Jurgen Klopp left him on the bench initially against the Cherries. But the 30-year-old was needed just after the hour mark with Liverpool down to 10 men. Alexis Mac Allister had received a red card for what was arguably a comically bad decision.

Howard reacts as Endo makes Liverpool debut

Liverpool were able to see the game out. And Endo gave a decent account of himself, completing 15 of the 17 passes he attempted – according to Whoscored.

Howard was asked about what he made of the Japan international’s display. And the former Everton man suggested that he did everything he needed to do.

“Well, I think it’s a tough situation to come in to, particularly when you’re down a man,” he told NBC Sports. “But he’s going to play in the base of that midfield.

“I thought he did well in terms of keeping the ball moving. That’s what that position, that profile’s for. Keep the ball ticking over, making sure you’re covering. He did the job.”

You would imagine that Alexis Mac Allister will have his red card rescinded if Liverpool make an appeal. And if that proves to be the case, Jurgen Klopp perhaps faces a tricky decision.

Next up for the Reds is Newcastle at St James’ Park. Of course, they dismantled Aston Villa in their opening game of the campaign. And they gave a reasonably good account of themselves against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Picking Mac Allister at the base of that midfield is potentially risky. But it may also be a big call to hand Endo his full debut in that fixture, too.

Perhaps using Endo alongside Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai may be the play. Cody Gakpo has completed the midfield three so far. But against the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Liverpool may have to be more disciplined.