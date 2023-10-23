Tim Howard admits one Tottenham man has proven him completely wrong this season

Tim Howard has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has proven him completely wrong so far this season.

Howard has been speaking to NBC Sports ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Fulham on Monday night.

Spurs have the opportunity to go back to the top of the Premier League table with a win over Fulham tonight.

Ange Postecoglou has hit the ground running at Tottenham, winning six out of his first eight league games in charge.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Many expected the Aussie to endure a slow start but he’s completely transformed this Spurs side in the space of a few months.

And Tim Howard has admitted that he was expecting Postecgolou’s style of play to be ‘exposed’ in the Premier League.

Tim Howard admits Ange Postecoglou has proven him wrong

The former Everton goalkeeper admitted that he thought Spurs’ narrow defensive shape would be found out soon enough.

“I think all around they don’t have the quality [to win the league],” Howard said. “Maddison’s got off to a flyer since he got there.

“Son does what he does every season, I think he’s brilliant. Kulusevski on the other side, really strong up front.

“I’ve been waiting for Ange ball to collapse and for them to get exposed because they play so narrow at the back. That hasn’t happened. So, I’m a believer in Ange ball and I like the way they’re playing.

“The players have bought into it and I think the young players he’s given opportunities to have thrived in the formation and tactically.”

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Tottenham’s approach to games has made them an entertaining watch so far this season.

While Postecoglou’s men have ridden their luck at certain points, they have been exceptional during the early stages of the campaign.

Postecoglou has surprised many with the impact he’s made at Tottenham already. Of course, it’s still early days in terms of the Aussie’s tenure but the early signs are certainly positive.